Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $50,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 921.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,743.2% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.38. 13,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.96 and its 200 day moving average is $399.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.