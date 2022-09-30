Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,744. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.58. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

