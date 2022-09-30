Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.33. 17,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,744. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.58. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

