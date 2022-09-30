Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ULTA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.33. 17,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,744. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.58. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
