Ultra Clear Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Ultra Clear Coin Profile
UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.
Buying and Selling Ultra Clear
