UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 59,977 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Blackstone by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 28.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 673,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.