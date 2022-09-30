UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,872 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

