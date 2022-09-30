UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,520 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $398.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.61. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.21.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.