UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $130.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.96 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

