UMB Bank n.a. Has $20.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IEMG stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.