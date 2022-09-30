UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,510 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

