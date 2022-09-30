UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,134 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial accounts for approximately 7.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned 12.01% of UMB Financial worth $500,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

