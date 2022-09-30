Umbria Network (UMBR) Price Down 18% This Week

Umbria Network (UMBR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Umbria Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00004458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbria Network has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Umbria Network has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $10,911.00 worth of Umbria Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbria Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Umbria Network Profile

Umbria Network was first traded on April 24th, 2021. Umbria Network’s total supply is 5,531,417 coins. The official website for Umbria Network is umbria.network. The Reddit community for Umbria Network is https://reddit.com/r/UmbriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umbria Network’s official Twitter account is @NetworkUmbria and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umbria Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbria is a decentralised protocol (Defi) on Ethereum that enables the creation of tokenised money markets. These money markets will enable users to accrue interest.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbria Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbria Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbria Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbria Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbria Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.