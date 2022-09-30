UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading Up 200%

Shares of UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) were up 200% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

UMeWorld Stock Up 200.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.

