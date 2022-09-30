Unilever (LON:ULVR) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,000 ($48.33).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,080.50 ($49.31) on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,972.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,740.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

