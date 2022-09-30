Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
Unilever Stock Performance
Unilever stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.57.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.