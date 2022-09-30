Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

