Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

