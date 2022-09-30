Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

UNP opened at $199.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

