Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $235.00. The stock traded as low as $195.88 and last traded at $197.55, with a volume of 5129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.