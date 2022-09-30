Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 1,860,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.2 days.

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $3.99 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNPRF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uniper from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

