Unipilot Reaches One Day Volume of $84,637.00 (PILOT)

Unipilot (PILOT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Unipilot coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC on major exchanges. Unipilot has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unipilot has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unipilot

Unipilot launched on July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unipilot’s official website is unipilot.io. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unipilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unipilot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unipilot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

