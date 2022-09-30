United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 138.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

About United Insurance

United Insurance stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

