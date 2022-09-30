United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 318,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.43. 15,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.11 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

