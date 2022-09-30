United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.11 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.14.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

