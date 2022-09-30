United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

