United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

