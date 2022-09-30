UnitedCrowd (UCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.17 Million

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, UnitedCrowd has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. UnitedCrowd has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnitedCrowd coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnitedCrowd alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UnitedCrowd Coin Profile

UnitedCrowd launched on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnitedCrowd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnitedCrowd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnitedCrowd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnitedCrowd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnitedCrowd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.