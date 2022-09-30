Unlock Protocol Price Tops $10.75 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.75 or 0.00055425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Unlock Protocol has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $21,757.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unlock Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

