Uno Re Price Hits $0.0385 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Uno Re has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $196,838.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uno Re has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,293.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00602248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00253091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00047560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 48,428,524 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

