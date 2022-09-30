Upfiring Price Tops $0.0127 on Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Upfiring has a market cap of $305,425.18 and $19.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 64.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was July 25th, 2018. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars.

