Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 74,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,356. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

