UREEQA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.04 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA launched on March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

