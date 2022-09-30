USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Reaches $264,951.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.45 million and $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,399.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00631081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00630796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00251710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00048089 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001683 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.