Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 422.7 days.
Ushio Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $11.05 on Friday. Ushio has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.
About Ushio
