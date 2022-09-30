Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a total market capitalization of $408,241.00 and $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utopia Genesis Foundation Coin Profile

Utopia Genesis Foundation’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. The official website for Utopia Genesis Foundation is utopiagenesis.com. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utopia Genesis Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utopia Genesis Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utopia Genesis Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utopia Genesis Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

