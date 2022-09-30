Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of VACC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,634. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Vaccitech ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $111,458. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

