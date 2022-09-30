Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ VHNAW remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

