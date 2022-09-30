Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

MTN traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

