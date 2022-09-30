Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLYPP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 7,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

