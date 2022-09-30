VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,059 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

GDX stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $24.46. 1,194,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,491,695. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

