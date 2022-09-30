VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 2%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 8,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 75,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDX. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,006,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 117,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

