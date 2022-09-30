VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.51. 8,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 75,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

