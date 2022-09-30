VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 435,206 shares.The stock last traded at $43.65 and had previously closed at $43.63.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

