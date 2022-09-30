VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 10.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.72. 70,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

