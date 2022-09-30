Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.10 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.05 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.60.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

