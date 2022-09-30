Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Boosted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

VFH stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. 3,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,681. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

