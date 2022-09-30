Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

