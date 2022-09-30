Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,599. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

