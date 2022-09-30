Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $172.89. 1,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

