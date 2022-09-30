Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTI traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.37. 459,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.31 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

