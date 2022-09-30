Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.07. The stock had a trading volume of 212,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $180.31 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
